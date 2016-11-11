Jewish Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen died on Thursday at the age of 82, according to Rolling Stone magazine.
Cohen's label, Sony Music Canada, confirmed his death on the singer's Facebook page.
Cheshvan 10, 5777 , 11/11/16
Leonard Cohen dies at 82
