Opposition Leader Yitzhak Herzog asked Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday to apply its weight in the Middle East for the return to Israel of the bodies of soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, which have been held by Hamas in Gaza since the 2014 Protective Edge counter-terror operation in Gaza, as well as living Israeli Abera Mengistu, according to Walla!.

Regarding Israel and the Palestinian Authority, Herzog said, "We must not lose the vision of two states."