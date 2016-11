The Jerusalem District Court decided on Thursday to extand the remand of 20-year-old Murad Rajbi of the contentious Jewish-Arab Jerusalem neighborhood of Shiloach (Silwan in Arabic) until the end of legal proceedings concerning his alleged attack on two pedestrians about three weeks ago.

According to indictments filed a week ago, Rajbi hit one of his victims with his motorcycle and attacked the other with a knife and his motorcyle helmet.