14:22 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 9, 5777 , 10/11/16 Cheshvan 9, 5777 , 10/11/16 'Pinocchio' to bear witness to UNESCO's lies outside UN On Thursday November 10, 2016, at 1:30 pm EST, StandWithUs in cooperation with Artists 4 Israel will set up a giant Pinocchio effigy in Dag Hammarskjold Plaza across from the United Nations to protest the UN's Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization's recent votes on resolutions that repudiate historical fact and deny non-Muslim links to Jerusalem's Temple Mount and the Western Wall.



CEO Roz Rothstein of StandWithUs said, "These are lies that betray UNESCO's own mandate to 'contribute to peace and security by promoting collaboration among the nations through education, science and culture.' Instead of contributing to peace by building bridges between Israel and its Arab neighbors, UNESCO has become a vehicle for fomenting conflict and strife."



Avi Posnick, Managing Director, New York Chapter StandWithUs Northeast Region stated that, "Pinocchio will bear witness to UNESCO's lies, and bring attention to facts and reality: The Jewish people are indigenous to Jerusalem, our connection with the city is three millennia long and scientifically verified archaeological evidence of this indigeneity is abundant."



