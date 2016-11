13:45 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 9, 5777 , 10/11/16 Cheshvan 9, 5777 , 10/11/16 Defense Ministry buys local tank-defense systems Defense Ministry Director General Udi Adam has instructed the ministry's procurement manager to proceed with additional procurement of hundreds of the Trophy (M'il Ruach or Windbreaker in Hebrew) active defense systems manufactured by Rafael Advanced Weapons Systems. The volume of the order is estimated at hundreds of millions of shekels.



The new order implements the ministry decision for equipping each Merkava 4 tank and the all new Tiger armed personnel carriers with the system..



► ◄ Last Briefs