12:59 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 9, 5777 , 10/11/16 Cheshvan 9, 5777 , 10/11/16 Deri: Reform Jews suffered a bitter blow with Trump's election Read more



Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, who chairs the Sephardic haredi-religious Shas party says, "Their influence and threat came from their connection to the administration in America, they realize that they have lost this power and we can, God willing, continue to strengthen the traditional religion which we received from previous generations." ► ◄ Last Briefs