12:28 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 9, 5777 , 10/11/16 Cheshvan 9, 5777 , 10/11/16 MK Gueta (Shas) slams Shaked for lack of Sephardic justices Read more



MK Yigal Gueta (Shas) sparred with Justice Minister over the lack of prospective Sephardic candidates for the Supreme Court. ► ◄ Last Briefs