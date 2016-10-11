MK: No Friday trading at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

The Knesset Finance Committee is scheduled to meet, Thursday, to discuss structural reforms at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Member of Knesset Mickey Zohar (Likud) will be chair the meeting in his role as the committee's coalition coordinator. He has welcomed the reforms for ending bank control of the bourse, explaining that strong market will bring real-estate investors to invest in the capital market. He said a lowering of taxes on the exchange and other fees will also encourage investment. He opposed opening the market to Friday trading, explaining that it could lead to massive desecration of the Sabbath.