Plea bargain in soldiers' burning of PA warehouse

Military prosecutors have signed a partial plea bargain with soldiers from the Nachal Brigade who set fire to the woodshed of a Palestinian Authority merchant in the Samarian city of Shechem about two months ago, according to Israel Defense Forces Radio. With a lessening of the charges, the prosecution is demanding a sentence of ten months, while the defense is seeking two months with an additional month of public service.

The case stems from an incident in which troops lit wood from the warehouse for safety marking of a road. At the end of their shift they used leftover wood and fuel to make a fire and did not put it out before they were picked up and did not inform anyone else about the fire. The soldiers expressed remorse for their actions and the impression they left.