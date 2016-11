08:56 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 9, 5777 , 10/11/16 Cheshvan 9, 5777 , 10/11/16 Report: PM to seek delay on normalization vote Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will meet with Ministers Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked, Thursday morning, according to Channel 10 Television. The station says he will ask them to postpone Sunday's scheduled vote on normalization or authorization of formally unauthorized Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. That includes Amona, which is scheduled for uprooting by December 25th by order of the Supreme Court.



► ◄ Last Briefs