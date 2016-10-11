King: Barkat is planning massive building for Arabs

Jerusalem City Councilman Aryeh King is protesting Mayor Nir Barkat's approval of massive construction for the Arab population while there is a freeze on Jewish construction in parts of the city beyond the 1949 Armistice Line.

King is in possession of documents from the last meeting of the Planning and Building Commission, in which the mayor asked for approval of thousands of dwelling units for Arabs. King said the combination of Arab building and the freeze on Jewish building constituted a danger to the demographic balance of the city.