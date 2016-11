07:48 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 9, 5777 , 10/11/16 Cheshvan 9, 5777 , 10/11/16 J Street poll: 70% of Jewish voters favored Clinton Read more



J Street President Jeremy Ben Ami told reporters, "American Jews remain a bedrock Democratic constituency, with overwhelming disdain for Donald Trump." ► ◄ Last Briefs