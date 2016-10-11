A man was shot and wounded in the shoulder, Thursday morning, as he sat in a vehicle on Hagedud Ha'ivri Street in Lod, southeast of Tel Aviv.
The victim was treated at the scene. Police are investigating the circumstances.
|
07:46
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 9, 5777 , 10/11/16
Shooting in Lod
A man was shot and wounded in the shoulder, Thursday morning, as he sat in a vehicle on Hagedud Ha'ivri Street in Lod, southeast of Tel Aviv.
The victim was treated at the scene. Police are investigating the circumstances.
Last Briefs