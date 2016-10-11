IsraelNationalNews.com

  Cheshvan 9, 5777 , 10/11/16

Shooting in Lod

A man was shot and wounded in the shoulder, Thursday morning, as he sat in a vehicle on Hagedud Ha'ivri Street in Lod, southeast of Tel Aviv.

The victim was treated at the scene. Police are investigating the circumstances.



