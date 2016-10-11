Murder in Kafr Kassem

Police are investigating the Wednesday-evening shooting death of a 38-year-old resident of Kafr Kassem, which borders the 1949 Armistice Line, northeast of Tel Aviv.
Police believe the murder was criminal and not terror related.
