20 wanted terrorists arrested

The Israel Defense Forces arrested 20 people, Wednesday evening in the Palestinian Authority-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria, who were wanted on suspicion of involvement in terror and violent disorders directed at Israelis. Five of them are members of Hamas.

Six were arrested in the Jenin District village of Mircha. Five were arrested in the Bethlehem-area village of El Khader. Pairs of terrorists were arrested in Hevron and the Jordan Valley community of Jiftliq, Single arrests were reported in Beit Fajar, Burka, Silwad and Jilazoun. The detainees were turned over to security agencies for further investigation.