Rouhani: Trump can't overturn the nuclear deal

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday there was "no possibility" that the nuclear deal with world powers would be overturned by United States president-elect Donald Trump, despite his threat to rip it up.

"Iran's understanding in the nuclear deal was that the accord was not concluded with one country or government but was approved by a resolution of the UN Security Council and there is no possibility that it can be changed by a single government," Rouhani was quoted by AFP as having told his cabinet.