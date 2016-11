Two Marine jet fighters collided over water off the coast of San Diego on Wednesday.

The two single-seat F/A-18 Hornets were participating in a training exercise when they had a mid-air collision at about 11:43 a.m. local time.

One of the pilots ejected safely from the aircraft and was later pulled from the water. The other pilot landed safely at Naval Air Station North Island. Both pilots were taken to medical facilities and were in stable condition.