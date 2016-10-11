ADL congratulates Trump

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory and his selection by the American people as the 45th president of the United States.

“We congratulate President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence on last night’s election victory. This is American democracy at work. The voters have spoken, Secretary Clinton has conceded, and the civil transition of power is underway,” the statement said.

“We welcome Mr. Trump’s pledge that he will be president for all Americans, and that he will seek the common ground and reconciliation that has been the hallmark of American elections and the transitions that follow.”