Professor Zaki Shalom, a Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), said in an interview with Arutz Sheva that the 'shout of joy' he heard from Jerusalem after the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States is premature.

"We've seen Trump's attitude towards Russia." Prof. Shalom said. "As a businessman he goes for the WIN-WIN approach. (His approach is) let's sit down together and see how we can all benefit from the situation."