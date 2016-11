20:59 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 8, 5777 , 09/11/16 Cheshvan 8, 5777 , 09/11/16 'Two more months and Obama will be gone' Read more



MK Moti Yogev looks forward to the transition of power from Obama to Trump so Israel can pursue its interests in Judea and Samaria. ► ◄ Last Briefs