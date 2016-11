19:32 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 8, 5777 , 09/11/16 Cheshvan 8, 5777 , 09/11/16 Obama: I will help Trump enter his role President Obama spoke about the victory of Donald Trump a short time ago. "I spoke with the President Elect Trump and congratulated him and I invited him to the White House. He added that "there is no secret that we have our differences, wight years ago Bush and I also had our differences, but Bush's team helped make an easy transition and I will help Trump enter his role as well."









