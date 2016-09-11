IsraelNationalNews.com

  Cheshvan 8, 5777 , 09/11/16

Police arrest 19-year-old for igniting fire on home

A fire erupted this afternoon in an apartment in Pardes Chana near Hadera. Nobody was injured, but serious damage was inflicted at the site.

Police arrested a 19-year-old on suspicions that he lit his family's apartment on fire.



