A fire erupted this afternoon in an apartment in Pardes Chana near Hadera. Nobody was injured, but serious damage was inflicted at the site.
Police arrested a 19-year-old on suspicions that he lit his family's apartment on fire.
News BriefsCheshvan 8, 5777 , 09/11/16
Police arrest 19-year-old for igniting fire on home
