14:46 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 8, 5777 , 09/11/16 Anti-Trump protests erupt on California campuses



Protests erupted overnight at UCLA, UC Irvine, UC Davis, and in Oakland over Donald Trump’s projected victory in the elections. ► ◄ Last Briefs