14:45 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 8, 5777 , 09/11/16 Cheshvan 8, 5777 , 09/11/16 Liberman congratulates Trump Defense Minister Liberman congratulated Trump on his victory. "We will continue, together with the new President, to guard and strengthen the special connection and powerful friendship between the countries and we will act to strengthen the shared values between the US and Israel," he said.



