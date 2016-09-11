IsraelNationalNews.com

  Cheshvan 8, 5777 , 09/11/16

Obama invites Trump to White House tomorrow

US President Barack Obama congratulated President-Elect Donald Trump on his victory, and invited him for a meeting tomorrow at the White House, as the transitional period between the two begins.



