US President Barack Obama congratulated President-Elect Donald Trump on his victory, and invited him for a meeting tomorrow at the White House, as the transitional period between the two begins.
News BriefsCheshvan 8, 5777 , 09/11/16
Obama invites Trump to White House tomorrow
