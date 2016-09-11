IsraelNationalNews.com

13:47
News Briefs

  Cheshvan 8, 5777 , 09/11/16

Merkel: I will work with Trump

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addressed the results of the American elections.

"The election battle this year was special, sometimes with confrontations that were hard to digest."

"I will work with Trump," she said.



