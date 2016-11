Judea and Samaria Council Chief, Foreign Envoy, and Mayor of Efrat Oded Revivi released the following statement in response to the U.S. election results:

"I congratulate President-Elect Trump on his historic victory. I invite him to become the first active U.S. President to visit our flourishing communities and witness how our presence in Judea and Samaria is key to ensure a peaceful future for millions of Palestinians and Israelis."