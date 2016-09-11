IsraelNationalNews.com

  Cheshvan 8, 5777 , 09/11/16

Head of Samaria Council invites Trump to visit

Head of the Samaria Council Yosi Dagan congratulated Trump on his victory.

"This is not just a holiday for the US but for Israeli settlement in Judea and Samaria. It has merited a true friend."

"We are looking forward to Trump's first visit."



