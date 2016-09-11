Head of the Samaria Council Yosi Dagan congratulated Trump on his victory.
Head of Samaria Council invites Trump to visit
Head of the Samaria Council Yosi Dagan congratulated Trump on his victory.
"This is not just a holiday for the US but for Israeli settlement in Judea and Samaria. It has merited a true friend."
"We are looking forward to Trump's first visit."
