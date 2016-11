12:20 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 8, 5777 , 09/11/16 Cheshvan 8, 5777 , 09/11/16 Glick to Trump: "Ascend the Temple Mount" Read more



MK Yehuda Glick calls on the president-elect to visit the Judea and Samaria and to ascend the Temple Mount. ► ◄ Last Briefs