A 17-year-old girl fell from a bicycle in the area near Nahal Himer in the Judean Desert.
She is in moderate condition.
MDA medics treated her at the scene and evacuated her to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva.
|
12:14
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 8, 5777 , 09/11/16
17-year-old girl falls from bike, moderately injured
A 17-year-old girl fell from a bicycle in the area near Nahal Himer in the Judean Desert.
She is in moderate condition.
MDA medics treated her at the scene and evacuated her to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva.
Last Briefs