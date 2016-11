11:30 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 8, 5777 , 09/11/16 Cheshvan 8, 5777 , 09/11/16 'Israel will have a friend in the White House' David Friedman, advisor to Donald Trump, told Army Radio: "Israel will find a good friend in the White House." "In my opinion, it will be a blessed change from recent years," he said.



