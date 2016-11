11:05 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 8, 5777 , 09/11/16 Cheshvan 8, 5777 , 09/11/16 Mortar explodes in Golan, none injured A mortar exploded in the Golan Heights. No injuries or damage were reported. Apparently the mortar was from fighting in Syria.



