A PA official said that the results of the US election won't change solutions to the "Israeli-Palestinian Conflict."
The official told Kol Yisrael that he doesn't expect US policy to change with the respect to the Middle East.
|
08:14
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 8, 5777 , 09/11/16
PA official: US policy won't change on Middle East
A PA official said that the results of the US election won't change solutions to the "Israeli-Palestinian Conflict."
The official told Kol Yisrael that he doesn't expect US policy to change with the respect to the Middle East.
Last Briefs