  Cheshvan 8, 5777 , 09/11/16

PA official: US policy won't change on Middle East

A PA official said that the results of the US election won't change solutions to the "Israeli-Palestinian Conflict."

The official told Kol Yisrael that he doesn't expect US policy to change with the respect to the Middle East.



