IDF forces, Border Police and Israeli Police secured last night the entry of some 3,000 people coming to pray at the Cave of Mahpela in Hevron.
The prayer finished without any extraordinary circumstances.
|
07:09
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 8, 5777 , 09/11/16
3,000 people pray tonight at Cave of Mahpela
IDF forces, Border Police and Israeli Police secured last night the entry of some 3,000 people coming to pray at the Cave of Mahpela in Hevron.
The prayer finished without any extraordinary circumstances.
Last Briefs