IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
07:09
Reported

News Briefs

  Cheshvan 8, 5777 , 09/11/16

3,000 people pray tonight at Cave of Mahpela

IDF forces, Border Police and Israeli Police secured last night the entry of some 3,000 people coming to pray at the Cave of Mahpela in Hevron.

The prayer finished without any extraordinary circumstances.



Last Briefs