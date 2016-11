MK Yehuda Glick (Likud) on Tuesday came out in defense of journalist Ilana Dayan, following Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s strong reaction to Dayan’s investigation into the conduct of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Dayan’s investigative report, airing on her program “Uvda” on Channel 2, included interviews with dozens of former senior officials and aides to Netanyahu who had had disagreements with him and left his employ.