Jewish Home to pressure Netanyahu on 'Normalization Law'

MK Shuli Mualem (Jewish Home) said on Tuesday that starting on Wednesday, greater pressure will be exerted on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to promote the so-called “Normalization Law”, which seeks to provide legal backing for Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

"Tomorrow after the elections in the United States we will intensify the pressure on the Prime Minister to pass the Normalization Law as quickly as possible and finish the process," she wrote in the WhatsApp group for representatives of the Jewish Home in Samaria.