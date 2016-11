22:13 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 7, 5777 , 08/11/16 Cheshvan 7, 5777 , 08/11/16 Warren Buffet pledges $5 million investment in Israel bonds Read more



"Oracle of Omaha" Warren Buffett says, "I believe Israel is going to be around forever," and he puts his money where his mouth is.