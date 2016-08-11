22:01 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 7, 5777 , 08/11/16 Cheshvan 7, 5777 , 08/11/16 Stabbing in Bnei Brak A man was moderately wounded in a Tuesday-evening stabbing on Harav Shach Street in Bnei Brak. The victim was treated on the scene by volunteers from United Hatzalah. The circumstances were not immediately clear.



