21:56 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 7, 5777 , 08/11/16 Cheshvan 7, 5777 , 08/11/16 Trump doubts the integrity of the elections Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump cast doubt on the fairness of the election on Tuesday. Interviewed by Fox News, Trump said people were saying their votes were given to the Democrats even though they voted for Republicans.



► ◄ Last Briefs