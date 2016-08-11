A woman was wounded very lightly by broken glass, Tuesday evening, when an improvised explosive device was thrown at the Rachel's Tomb compound between Jerusalem and Bethlehem.
The device hit a car. A number of people were treated for trauma.
Woman slightly wounded in IED attack at Rachel's Tomb
