Bernie Sanders, who gave Hillary Clinton her biggest fight for the Democratic presidential nomination, cast his ballot in the election on Tuesday.
After the vote, Sanders said, "I hope today we defeat Donald Trump and we defeat him badly."
News BriefsCheshvan 7, 5777 , 08/11/16
Bernie Sanders wants a big win over Trump
