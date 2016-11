21:42 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 7, 5777 , 08/11/16 Cheshvan 7, 5777 , 08/11/16 Trump or Clinton - who's good for Israel? Read more



Special broadcast: Arutz Sheva speaks with Sheldon Schorer and Marc Zell about their candidates, support for Israel and last minute feelings ► ◄ Last Briefs