PM: Soon a majority of Jews will live in Israel

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said, Tuesday, "We are rapidly moving to that historic moment, not since the days of the Second Temple, that a majority of the Jewish people will live in Israel."

Addressing an Aliyah (Jewish immigration to Israel) Day gathering at the Binyanei Ha'uma Congress Center in Jerusalem, Netanyahu continued, "This goal is closer than ever, and I think this is the only way to really ensure the future of Israel as a Jewish state, an established, prosperous, floodlit state; a state which its neighbors accept without questioning its existence because it's very strong, a country with which others want to form alliances, a state with which, in the end, they make peace. Thanks to who? Thanks to the chain of generations, the chain of immigrants who arrived here in the last 100 years. And to the veteran immigrants and new immigrants I say one thing: Go forth and succeed, literally,"