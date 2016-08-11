Four Yesha-bound lathes seized

Inspectors of the Defense Ministry's Civil Administration for Judea and Samaria who are charged with preventing the smuggling of waste into the area seized four disassembled lathes,Tuesday evening, on a tractor-trailer at the Beitar Crossing.

An occupant of the truck fled on foot. Two other trucks carrying old air conditioners and other electronic waste were seized. The lathes could be used for making weapons, among other objectionable uses. Inspectors are also on the lookout for tree stumps used in Palestinian Authority charcoal factories which pollute area air.