Anti-Israel resolutions at the UN General Assembly

A number of anti-Israel resolutions passed the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. When describing the Temple Mount complex in Jerusalem, the resolutions referred to the site only as Islam's “Haram al Sharif,” without any mention of the ancient Jewish Temples which once stood there.

Following efforts by Israel’s mission to the UN and by Israeli embassies to enlist European Union members to speak out against the language of the resolutions, EU members issued an “explanation of vote” clarifying the site’s religious significance to the world’s three monotheistic religions. Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, said, “We will continue to fight at all times, and in all forums, against those who deny the historical and religious ties that bind the Jewish people with Jerusalem. Even when the votes are stacked against us, and resolutions which are completely divorced from reality succeed in passing UN bodies, it is important that moderate states stand up and make sure that their voice are heard to counter the lies disseminated by the Palestinians.”