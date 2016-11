19:51 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 7, 5777 , 08/11/16 Cheshvan 7, 5777 , 08/11/16 Don't travel to Albania, even for the soccer match The Counter-terrorism Bureau issued a travel warning for Albania, Tuesday evening, citing a high concrete threat level, also known as Level 2. The bureau recommended that Israelis refrain from going to Israel's World Cup qualifying match in soccer, scheduled for Saturday. Earlier on Tuesday, Albanian authorities arrested four members of the Islamic State terror movement on suspicion of plotting to attack the stadium where the game was supposed to take place. Read more



