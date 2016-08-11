Former ambassador: Clinton will be comfortable for us

Zalman Shoval, former Israeli ambassador to the United States, told Arutz Sheva on Tuesday that the results of the American elections are a mystery but Israel will be comfortable with Democrat Hillary Clinton as the winner. Shoval said she is more hawkish on security than Barack Obama and one of her first tests will be if she honors the agreement between then President Bush and Prime Minister Ariel Sharon on Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

Shoval said Republican Donald Trump's stance on foreign affairs were vague, explaining Trump may say the right things, but his words have a tone of isolationism, similar to that which characterized the Obama administration. Given the track record of presidential candidates, he was also skeptical of Trump's promise to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.