Jewish teen accused of fighting Arab in Hevron released

It was disclosed, Tuesday, that the Jerusalem Magistrates court rejected, Monday, a police request to extend the remand of a 14-year-old Jew who was held for fighting a 17-year-old Arab next to the Me'arat Hamachpelah Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron and attacking a Border Guard when he was arrested.

The Arab was released on the spot. The Jew suffered injuries at the hand of arresting officers. The court ordered him to house arrest for a few days, taking into consideration his age and lack of a police record. The Honenu legal-aid organization, which represented him, cited authorities for turning the Arab into the complainant, even though his verbal abuse of the Jew started the fight.