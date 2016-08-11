IsraelNationalNews.com

  Cheshvan 7, 5777 , 08/11/16

Rock attack on Jerusalem light rail

Arabs threw stones at a train of the Jerusalem light rail system, Tuesday afternoon, as it travelled through the northern Arab neighborhood of Shuafat.

No injuries were reported but the train was damaged.



