Arabs threw stones at a train of the Jerusalem light rail system, Tuesday afternoon, as it travelled through the northern Arab neighborhood of Shuafat.
No injuries were reported but the train was damaged.
News BriefsCheshvan 7, 5777 , 08/11/16
Rock attack on Jerusalem light rail
