EU diplomats on Gaza visit want Israeli blockade lifted

Ambassadors from 22 European Union states visited Gaza Tuesday, calling for the Israeli blockade on the Hamas-ruled area to be lifted, according to Agence France Presse.

The senior diplomats visited to assess the state of Gaza's reconstruction from the 2014 Protective Edge counter-terror operation. Delegation head Ralph Tarraf called on Israel to end the blockade on Gaza, as well as "steps to bring about a political, security and economic change." He said all sides should work towards "ending the closure, taking into account the legitimate security concerns of the Gaza Strip's neighbors."